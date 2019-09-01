Pac-12 Networks' Samantha Peszek talks with Max Borghi after WSU's 58-7 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday. Borghi rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also had a career-long 54 yard run.

Pac-12 Networks' Samantha Peszek interviews Anthony Gordon after his WSU debut on Saturday, a dominant 58-7 victory over New Mexico State in Pullman. He finished with 420 yards passing and five touchdowns while also completing his first 15 passes.