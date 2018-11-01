The Washington State football program has yet to show any signs of slowing down under head coach Mike Leach, now in his seventh season. It began with what he called a "really productive offseason" for the top passing offense in the country, which benefited from the additions of outside receiver coach Steve Spurrier Jr. and graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew II. WSU's Air Raid offense has catapulted the Cougars into front-runners in the Pac-12 and a top 10 ranking in the latest AP poll.