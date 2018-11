Colorado jumped out to a 7-0 lead through the first quarter but never scored again as No. 8 Washington State won its fifth straight, 31-7,atFolsom Field in Boulder to finish 4-1 on the road in 2018. Gardner Minshew II passed for two touchdowns on 335 yards and ran for one score. However, the Cougars defense kept the Buffaloes quiet from the second frame to the end of regulation.