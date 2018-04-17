Quotes from today's press conference:



Athletic Director Pat Chun - On the biggest selling point of the WSU Program): "The biggest selling point we had, just so you all know, was you seven. To be able to look a coach in his or her eyes and tell them we have seven high character young people that want to be part of the solution. That want to leave a legacy here, and by the way they do everything right off the court as well and they are willing to pay the price to be great."

(On Coach Ethridge as a person) "Kamie is a hall of famer in the sport of women's basketball. But, when you sit down with her for even just a couple minutes you recognize right away that more importantly that she is a hall of fame person."



Head Coach Kamie Ethridge (On taking the job): "I've thought of a million things as I've gone through this process and thought about this moment and what I would do with it and I am just thrilled to be starting the next chapter with you all. As the new women's basketball coach at Washington State I am truly thrilled."



(On the determination of the players) "I learned in this process and it happened very quickly that I think (the players) have earned the respect of everyone in this athletic department by how they handled themselves through a really tough process. Not knowing and with a lot of doubt. It was very evident that they stuck. It's an amazing thing when you stick through adversity and you find a way and you pull together and you understand what it takes to continue on. I think this group really did that."



"They told me when you closes things new things open, and new opportunities, and new adventures, and new relationships. It hit me hard. I just thought, out of the mouths of babes, 18 to 22 year olds, that give you perspective and bring you back to the things that are important. So I'm thrilled that I am your next coach and your new coach. I am excited to go forward with you, and be with you, and us do this thing together."



"The fact that (the team) is working really hard and still training and have been kind of our on an island on their own and still have been committed. They sat there and looked me in the eye and said they wanted to be good and wanted to be challenged and want to get started. They wanted to start yesterday. That can't get any better. I told them not to tell me that because we are going to hold them to that. We are going to give them every opportunity and lead them in that direction right away. I love everything about them right now…They've not only impressed me, but a lot of people in this athletic department in how they've handled everything."



(On what it takes to win): "I'm just excited to be a part of the Pullman community and I want to invest and be a part of this building process. I am thrilled that I am here and I am going to get a staff in place that I think is going to be cutting edge. We're going to recruit great players. Get the (current players) players on board and then get players that are like minded and driven just like they are and hope to attract the community back in and make you proud of what we can be on the basketball court."



(On recruiting internationally and nationally) "We will go wherever players are and the interest is. I think that if we get the type of people that love this type of community and this type of college atmosphere we're going to go anywhere they are. We will work really hard and I am going to have a staff that is not going to have any boundaries. We are going to go where the good players are and the people that fit our program"



(Solutions to getting the program on track): "Recruiting is the answer. We don't have to get all the great players but we have to get the ones that fit here and want to be here and are committed to being great while they are here…It's going to take some time and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and I just love the fact that we have a great building block on the kind of people and players that are in the program right now and we can do some things with that."



(On her style of play/coaching) "What I like to do as a coach is teach a lot of versatility and recruit players that can run, pass, catch, shoot, and that don't have big holes in their game. They can do a little bit of everything because I think when you can do that then you can teach them how to play basketball really well."