VIDEO: Extended highlights of Cougs' 21-6 win at Cal

Washington State football picked up its first conference win of the season, defeating Cal 21-6 on the road on Saturday, October 2nd in Berkeley. Jayden de Laura was solid, passing for 219 and three touchdowns.



But it was Calvin Jackson Jr. who played the star, pulling in a seemingly impossible one-handed touchdown grab. Jackson Jr. finished with six catches and two touchdowns. Christopher Brooks scored the Golden Bears only points of the game on an 11-yard touchdown rush.