Washington State football defeats Oregon State by a final score of 31-24 on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Pullman. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura throws for 399 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Washington State hands Oregon State its first Pac-12 loss of the season. The Cougars improve to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Beavers drop to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference.