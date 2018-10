Gardner Minshew II throws for 323 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions as No. 25 Washington State knocks off No. 12 Oregon behind a big first half -- which saw the Cougars open a 27-0 lead. It marked the first time Oregon has been shutout in the first half since 2014, and WSU collected its fourth straight win over the Ducks. Justin Herbert had 270 yards on 25 of 44 passing.