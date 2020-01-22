Video: Gordon after first Senior Bowl practice
Anthony Gordon on his first @seniorbowl practice pic.twitter.com/FHjvXHzqGF— Blitzalytics (@Blitzalytics) January 21, 2020
QB Ranking based on Day 1 of practice— Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) January 21, 2020
1a. Justin Herbert
1b. Jordan Love
2. Anthony Gordon
3. Steven Montez
4. Shea Patterson
5. Jalen Hurts#SeniorBowl#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE
Recapping Senior Bowl Day 1 for Anthony Gordon https://t.co/bWdqMTGYI8 pic.twitter.com/AC8FYWTn7f— Distinct Athlete (@DistinctAthlete) January 22, 2020
