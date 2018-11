Gardner Minshew II connected with Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds remaining to power No. 8 Washington State to a 19-13 win over Cal at Martin Stadium. Minshew had 334 passing yards for WSU, which has now started the 2018 season 8-1 for the first time since 2002. All told, the Cougs are 4-0 vs. Pac-12 North teams this season and have racked up 12 straight home victories.