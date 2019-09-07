In two games as a starter, Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon is averaging better than 50 points and 400 passing yards. He isn't doing it alone.

''The offensive line is always great,'' Gordon said after throwing for 464 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 22 Washington State pound FCS school Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday.

''There were no sacks,'' said Gordon, who completed 31 of 39 passes, with one interception. ''They work hard up front.''

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Brandon Arconado caught eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

''It's awesome seeing Arconado have a career day,'' Gordon said.