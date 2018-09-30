WazzuWatch.com
Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-30 01:16:09 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Highlights of Cougs' big home win over Utah
Scott Hood •
WazzuWatch.com
Publisher
Highlights from Washington State's thrilling Homecoming win over Utah Saturday at Martin Stadium.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}