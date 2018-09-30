Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-30 01:16:09 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Highlights of Cougs' big home win over Utah

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Highlights from Washington State's thrilling Homecoming win over Utah Saturday at Martin Stadium.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}