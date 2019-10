Washington State snaps a three-game losing skid with a 41-10 victory over Colorado on Saturday afternoon in Pullman. Quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns to give the Cougars their first Pac-12 win of the season. Max Borghi racked up his third career 100-yard game, finishing with 162 yards and two scores. The win improves WSU to 3-1 at home this season.