Anthony Gordon surpasses Gardner Minshew and Luke Falk for Washington State's single-season record for TD passes with 39 after his five-touchdown performance in the Cougars 49-22 victory over Stanford in Pullman on Saturday.



Gordon posted his second 500-yard game this season as he finished with 520 passing yards and five touchdowns on 44-of-60 pass attempts. The ground game for the Cougs was led by Max Borghi's 111 yards and one touchdown.



Stanford quarterback Davis Mills put together his first career 400-yard passing game with a final stat line of 494 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 32-of-49 attempts. Washington State outscored Stanford 17-0 in the fourth to help the Cougars move to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Stanford drops to 4-6 on the season and 3-5 in league play.