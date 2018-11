Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed 43-of-55 passes for a whopping 473 yards and seven touchdowns (most touchdown passes ever thrown in a single game by a Wazzu quarterback) to lift the No. 8 Cougars over Arizona 69-28 in Pullman. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw for 294 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's matchup.