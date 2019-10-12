No. 18 Arizona State rallied from an early 10-point deficit to defeat Washington State 38-34 on Saturday in the desert.



For the third time in his freshman campaign, Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels led the Sun Devils to a game-winning drive. This time, his 17-yard rushing TD late in the fourth secured Arizona State's 38-34 victory over the Cougars.



Daniels threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns on 26-36 attempts. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a career receiving day as he finished with seven receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns; Eno Benjamin added to the barrage of big plays from the Sun Devils' playmaking trio with 19 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Anthony Gordon was 44-of-64 passing for 466 yards and 3 TDs, but his effort through the air was wasted.

