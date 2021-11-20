 WazzuWatch - VIDEO: Highlights of WSU's Friday night home win over Arizona
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 10:59:18 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Highlights of WSU's Friday night home win over Arizona

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State clinches bowl eligibility after defeating Arizona 44-18 on senior night for victory number six on the season (6-5 overall). Sophomore quarterback Jayden De Laura set a career-high in passing yards with 259 and four touchdowns on 13-of-22 pass attempts. Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris each hauled in a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars. Washington State improves 5-3 in conference, while Arizona drops to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}