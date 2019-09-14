VIDEO: Highlights of WSU's Friday night victory over Houston
After No. 20 Washington State struggled to get going early on Friday night against Houston before pulling away in the second half for a win, coach Mike Leach lamented that his team didn't have more time to play.
"I almost wish we had a fifth quarter because I thought we had more work to do and we could have grown a little bit more," he said. "I thought we were playing our best football at the end."
Anthony Gordon threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns for his third straight 400-yard game as Washington State got the 31-24 victory. Gordon threw a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and had two 39-yard scoring throws, including one in the third quarter that gave Washington State (3-0) the lead for good.