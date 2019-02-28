Washington State men's basketball looks for its first win at Maples Pavilion since 2011 as it heads to the Bay Area in California to take on Stanford (14-13, 7-8) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The game will be televised live on Pac-12 Network as Ted Robinson (play-by-play), and Mike Montgomery (analyst) have the call.

Stanford has won five-straight and 12 of the last 15 meetings in the series, with WSU's last win coming at home, 89-88, Jan. 31, 2015. WSU will then travel across the Bay to Berkeley to take on California (5-22, 0-15) on Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. at Haas Pavilion.

WSU is 11-16 overall and 4-10 in Pac-12 play, having won three of its last five games. The Cougars appear entrenched in 11th place ahead of lowly Cal in the Pac-12 standings. WSU most likely needs a road sweep to have any hope of catching Oregon (6-8 in P12) for 10th place.



