VIDEO: Kent previews Thursday's road matchup at Stanford
Washington State men's basketball looks for its first win at Maples Pavilion since 2011 as it heads to the Bay Area in California to take on Stanford (14-13, 7-8) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The game will be televised live on Pac-12 Network as Ted Robinson (play-by-play), and Mike Montgomery (analyst) have the call.
Stanford has won five-straight and 12 of the last 15 meetings in the series, with WSU's last win coming at home, 89-88, Jan. 31, 2015. WSU will then travel across the Bay to Berkeley to take on California (5-22, 0-15) on Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. at Haas Pavilion.
WSU is 11-16 overall and 4-10 in Pac-12 play, having won three of its last five games. The Cougars appear entrenched in 11th place ahead of lowly Cal in the Pac-12 standings. WSU most likely needs a road sweep to have any hope of catching Oregon (6-8 in P12) for 10th place.