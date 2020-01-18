Former Washington State guard and three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson reflects on his career as a Cougar as his No. 1 jersey gets retired. In an emotional speech, Thompson says he will "never forget" how he "fell in love" with the program, and thanks his family and friends for setting him up for success. Thompson is the second Washington State basketball player to have his jersey retired – the first was Steve Puidokas in 1977.