The Cougs enter the 2019-20 campaign with a contest against Seattle U, playing the Redhawks for the third-straight season. SU took won last season's meeting between the two sides, 78-69, in Kent, Wash. In the recent series, the two sides have split the matchup with the Cougs winning the 2017 home contest, 75-59. The Redhawks open the season Tuesday night against Pacific Luthern. They were picked third in the WC and are led by junior Terrell Brown and senior Myles Carter who both were named pre-season All-WAC performers.