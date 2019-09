Anthony Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1). Jackson Jaguars' starting QB Gardner Minshew, a sixth round draft pick who was on the WSU sidelines for Saturday's game, held the school record of seven TD passes in a game, set in November 2018 against Arizona. Easop Winston Jr. was Gordon's favorite target. He caught four touchdown passes for Washington State.