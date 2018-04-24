Washington State conducted its final spring practice on Tuesday afternoon in Pullman. Afterwards, Mike Leach spoke to the media. Here is a summary of what he said:

1. Pretty good final practice.

2. Started holding one practice after spring game later in his Texas Tech tenure. Good to watch the film and make the corrections and it holds players accountable.

3. Watching the spring game film allows the players to polish some things and improve their technique going into the summer months. Reinforce what coacxhes are teaching.

4. QB Cammon Cooper has come a long ways since start of spring practice. Key is giving him enough reps so he can elevate and improve and gain an understanding of the offense. Whittle down to top 2 QBs in fall camp. Cooper throws a great ball.



5. Tinsley and Gordon are very close in QB battle. Both had great spring games.

6. Matt Brock has brought enthusiasm and precise teaching to special teams. Coaches have rallied around him to help out.

7. Will spend some time in Key West during summer months.

