Mike Leach spoke to reporters after Thursday's practice at Martin Stadium. Here is a summary of his comments:

1. Every spring practice is important. Key for developing young players, solidifying the starters and experimenting with new schemes and techniques.

2. Easop Winston is one of WSU's most improved players. Reiterated he gets a lot of mop-up balls because he keeps playing and has good hands. Become more aggressive as he's gotten in better shape.

3. The spring game is another scrimmage and WSU will likely split the squad into two equal teams.

4. Andre Dillard has gotten bigger and bigger since he's been at WSU. Has great feet. Been real solid. Developed into a good player early in career.

5. Freshman RB Max Borghi has had a lot of good days in practice. Every day but one has been a good day. Been that way from the start. Pads are over his feet and never stops his feet, which is most important. He's a strong guy. Plays strong.

6. James Williams is explosive and has done some good things in his career, but he must become more consistent and be more precise.

7. Veteran leadership like Peyton Pelluer is important. Pelluer gets everybody lined up and is very instinctive. Very smart. Leads by example. Been very productove.

8. QB Battle - They are all doing good things. Tinsley and Gordon have moved the offense the best. Looked at some other guys on Thur. They throw the ball well but operate slower. Tinsley is accurate and consistent. Connor Neville has a good arm. He can't get reckless.

9. RB group is improving. Just letting them, battle it out right now.



10. DL Hunter Maddox is dealing with some personal and family issues. Hasn't practiced this spring.

