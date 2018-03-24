Mike Leach spoke to the media following Saturday's spring practice at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium. It was the second of 15 workouts through April 24. Here is a recap of what he said:

1. Practice #2 was a little more polished than Practice #1 on Thursday. The first two practices (both without pads, per NCAA rules) were "assembly" days as far as installing the packages on both sides of the ball. Shorter practice because the transition was better.



2. QB Trey Tinsley threw the ball very well Saturday. He has a good command of the offense. He has studied real heard, so he is ahead of the other QBs in terms of knowing the offensive scheme. But all the QBs have good work ethic. Cammon Cooper looked good for Practice #2.



3. Offensive line will be helped by Mason Miller's high tempo. OL must elevate intensity.

4. Having Peyton Pelluer back for 6th year is important. He leads by example. WSU was optimistic NCAA would grant 6th year. He has a new haircut.

5. WSU had some visitors from Mexico and Japan today. American football is gaining a foothold around the world.

6. Tuesday's practice will be in full pads. Goal is the same: keep improving and getting better.





