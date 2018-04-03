Washington State held its sixth spring practice on Tuesday afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Afterwards, Mike Leach talked about the practice:

1. Both sides ofthe ball were competitive. Lots of give anbd take. Good energy.

2. Transition to all the new coaches has been good. Just getting used to each other. Not majpor issues.

3. Guards are "work in progress" like every other position along O-Line. Need to fortify first team OLine.



4. Only subtle differences between Claeys and Grinch defensive packages. Still shift te front and leverage secondary a little differently.

5. Cammon Cooper has done a good job, but has a lot to learn. He's right in the mix with rest of QB group.

6. QB Anthony Gordon has a quick release and quick feet. Sees a lot of the field. Good vision. Doing a good job.

7. Tracy Claeys' experience has helped. He has had the same defensive package for a long time. Settle on philosophy. Less experimental.

8. WSU puts a heavy emphasis on spring practice. Playuers and coaches watch film constantly and look to develop between now and fall camp.

9. Peyton Pelluer leads by example. Holds defense together. Does good job making the calls.





