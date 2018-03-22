Washington State football opened spring practice with a two and a half hour workout in helmets and shorts on a cold and rainy Thursday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Afterwards, Mike Leach talked about the practice:

1. Effort was good. Team responded to weather pretty well. Next practice Saturday will be quicker, faster and more efficient. Most of the team took a step forward. Key is to keep improving.



2. WR Jamire Calvin had a very good day catching the football. One of his best days.



3. QBs threw the ball better than expected. They are more on track re: the scheme than expected. Even Cammon Cooper checked at the line of scrimmage. He is ahead of schedule. Will get better and better as time goes on.



4. Best group of early enrollees in Leach Era. RB Max Borghi caught a TD pass on a wheel route and had a couple of nice runs. He is excited to play.

5. Keith Harrington is a high-effort guy.





