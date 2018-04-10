Washington State practiced for the ninth time this spring on Tuesday. Afterwards, Mike Leach met the media and talked about the workout.

1. John Bledsoe took some snaps at quarterback in the full team 11-on-11 drill in place of Cammon Cooper. Leach said it was designed to get a look at Bledsoe and "see where he was at." Connor Neville will likely get some snaps there as well. Cooper will be rotated back in next practice.

2. Bledoe did some good things. Needs to be quicker on throws, but did decently. Smart kid.

3. Couple of skirmishes in the middle of practice. Wasted a little bit of time.

4. Anthony Gordon was sharp today during team drill. Quick release and responds to plays quick. Making better judgments too.

5. Gordon and Winston have developed a chemistry because they played together at CCSF. But Winston is getting a rhythm with everybody. Getting to be explosive on the field. Been one of most consistent WRs along with Kyle Sweet.

6. Kyle Sweet has always been a crafty WR. Experience helps. Model of consistency for other WRs.

7. Pleased with consistent effort and sense of urgency by entire team.



