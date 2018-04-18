Mike Leach met the media after Tuesday's practice at Martin Stadium. Here is a summary of his pertinent comments:

1. 'Bull in the Ring' at the beginning of practice sets the tempo and gets "everybody fired up."

2. Centers are working on shotgun snapping the football better. Concentration issue, not skill.

3. Positions battles that stand out? "Virtually every one." Nobody's position is secure in the spring.

4. Rosters for Saturday's Crimson & Gray game have been determined. Rosters are intermingled. Tinsley and Gordon will quarterback most of the first half, and go from there.

5. New kickoff rule allowing fair catches inside the 25 to be brought out to the 25. "It's a dumb rule." NCAA is constantly tinkering witht he rules.



6. Least favorite rule? Pass interference waved off due to "uncatchable ball."