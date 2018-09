Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Ryan Leaf recap Washington State's 59-24 throttling of Eastern Washington Saturday night in Pullman. Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew went 45-of-57, connected with 10 different receivers for a career-high 470 yards and added two touchdowns. Washington State improves to 3-0 and opens up Pac-12 play at USC next week.