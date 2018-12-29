Highlights from Washington State's 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the 2018 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Gardner Minshew finished his star-studded season by setting the Pac-12 single-season passing record with 4,729 yards in 2018. Minshew also ended the night with 35 pass completions to break the single-season record with 468 on the year. The previous record was held by Connor Halliday with 449 in 2013. The Cougars finished with its first 11 win season in school history and its first bowl win since 2015.