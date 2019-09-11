Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you set with all the storylines as the No. 20 Washington State Cougars head to Texas this week to face off against their fellow Cougars at the University of Houston. Anthony Gordon and WSU's high-flying offense, which are averaging 58.5 points per game in the first two weeks this season, will be looking to outscore Houston and senior dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King in order to start the season 3-0 against non-conference opponents for the third straight year.