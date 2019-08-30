No. 23 Washington State opens the 2019 season hosting New Mexico State Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. Washington State Football enters 2019 with 40 returning lettermen including seven starters on offense, five on defense and two on special teams. The Cougars are coming off a record-setting 2018 campaign, setting the WSU record with 11 wins capped by a victory over Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Cougars produced the nation's best passing attack (373.8 ypg) and the No. 42-ranked defense in the country (358.4 ypg) that led the Pac-12 Conference in sacks (36).





