Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth prepares us for the showdown in Pullman between Utah and Washington State. Roth shares what Utah will need to do in this matchup to break the Cougs' three consecutive win record over the Utes, and shows the components Washington State will need to utilize to keep that record alive over Utah. Game coverage begins on 'The Pregame' Saturday at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.