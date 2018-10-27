VIDEO: Pac-12 Recap of Cougs Win; Leach and Minshew talk comeback
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth recap No. 14 Washington State's 41-38 win over No. 24 Stanford Saturday night in Palo Alto. For the fifth time this season and third in Pac-12 play, Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for over 400 yards to go along with three touchdowns on 40-of-50 completions. Tied at 38-all with under two minutes in regulation, Minshew II led WSU down the field to set up Blake Mazza for a 42-yard game-winning field goal.
Pac-12 Networks' Jill Savage talks with Mike Leach on Saturday after the Cougs gutted out a 41-38 win at Stanford. With the win, WSU has now won three straight vs. the Cardinal.
Pac-12 Networks' Jill Savage talks with Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II after the No. 14 Cougars' clinched a 41-38 win over No. 24 Stanford on Saturday. Minshew II completed 40 of 50 passing attempts for 438 yards and three touchdowns, maintaining his record of throwing for 300+ yards in each game this season.