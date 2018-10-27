Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth recap No. 14 Washington State's 41-38 win over No. 24 Stanford Saturday night in Palo Alto. For the fifth time this season and third in Pac-12 play, Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for over 400 yards to go along with three touchdowns on 40-of-50 completions. Tied at 38-all with under two minutes in regulation, Minshew II led WSU down the field to set up Blake Mazza for a 42-yard game-winning field goal.