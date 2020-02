Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth speak with new WSU head coach Nick Rolovich on Wednesday during National Signing Day. The coach talks about his time in Pullman so far and how the newest Cougars will help the program improve. Catch Rolovich's gridiron debut on Saturday, April 25 in the Crimson & Gray Game at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.