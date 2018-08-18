Washington State 3, Seattle U. 1



Down one goal early in the first half, the No. 21 Washington State soccer team scored three unanswered goals to complete the comeback victory, 3-1, in front of 1,890 raucous fans at Lower Soccer Field.



Putting on a show in front of the Cougar faithful, star forward Morgan Weaver was in midseason form, putting her mark on all three goals for the Cougars on the night, scoring twice while assisting on another. Weaver started the scoring onslaught for the Cougars late in the first half, heading in a cross from senior Maddy Hero, for the first strike of night for WSU in the 36th minute.

After regrouping in the lockerroom at halftime, the Cougars upped the pressure right out of the gate, pressing forward in waves. Using her speed to get behind the defense, sophomore Elyse Bennett struck from in close when she beat Seattle's 'keeper to a through ball from Weaver, tapping home what would be the game-winner in the 49th minute



Ten minutes later, Weaver was at it again as the junior hit what may be the strike of the year in game one, turning her defender 20 yards away from goal and blasting a strike to the far post for her second goal of the game.



The three goals were needed after the Hawks struck early in the match, netting the opener in ther 12th minute on a finish by Jessie Ray after a foul by the Cougars on the edge of the box gave Seattle U a dangerous scoring opportunity.



Stat of the Game The Cougars outshot the Redhawks 17-6 on the night while giving up just two shots in the second half.



The Moment's That Made The Match

Replay | 36' | The Equalizer from @morgan_weaver8 off the pinpoint pass from @maddyharo | 1-1 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Tp67UTSDfz

— WSU Cougar Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) August 18, 2018

REPLAY | 49' | Elyse Bennett taps home the go-ahead goal as @morgan_weaver8 finds her running mate in stride | 2-1 WSU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/TnJJhr4joS

— WSU Cougar Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) August 18, 2018

Replay | 59' | The Cougar superstar is having herself a night, a second goal for @Morgan_Weaver8 | 3-1 WSU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GLqvt0pFAT

— WSU Cougar Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) August 18, 2018



Things You Need To Know: The Cougs improved to 23-5-2 in season openers and 10-3-1 in openers at home. Morgan Weaver recorded her third multi-goal game of her career. Morgan Weaver notched her 16th and 17th goals of her career to move into a tie for 10th place all-time in WSU scoring history with Carly Dobratz (2006-09). Maddy Haro, 2017's assist leader, recorded the opening assist of the game, her eighth of her career. Elyse Bennett's goal was her third career goal and second career game-winning goal. The Cougs take on Grand Canyon University, Sunday, at Lower Soccer Field at 1 p.m. in the first-ever meeting between the two team. to close out tournament play.Attendance: was 1890



