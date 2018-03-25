Washington State practiced for the second time this spring on Saturday, again in helmets, shirts and shorts as required by NCAA rules. Afterwards, Mike Leach, WR Renard Bell and 6th year senior LB Peyton Pelluer spoke to the media.
VIDEO: Spring Practice 2 Recap; Leach, Bell and Pelluer talk Cougs
