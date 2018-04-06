Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin talks about his incredible and emotional journey from the swamp lands of Louisiana to the Palouse. Martin emerged last season as one of the top freshman wide receivers in the Pac-12, and now looks to take the next step in 2018.
VIDEO: Tay Martin's Incredible Journey from Louisiana to Pullman
Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin talks about his incredible and emotional journey from the swamp lands of Louisiana to the Palouse. Martin emerged last season as one of the top freshman wide receivers in the Pac-12, and now looks to take the next step in 2018.