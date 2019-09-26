Video: Thompson, Erickson talk with Pac-12 Network
Pac-12's Mike Yam, Nigel Burton and Nick Aliotti are joined on the set by Washington State's legendary quarterback Jack Thompson (1975-1978). The guys discuss several of Thompson's memorable moments in Pullman, Mike Leach and of course the sensation known as Minshew Mania.
Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam, Nigel Burton and Nick Aliotti talk with former WSU head coach Dennis Erickson (1987-1988) about his influential coaching philosophy along with his accomplishments during his time at the helm of the Cougars.