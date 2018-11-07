A late run proved to be too much for Washington State women's basketball (0-1) to overcome Tuesday night at Beasley Coliseum as Utah State (1-0) came away with the 72-61 win over the Cougars.



Leading by four heading into the final quarter, the Cougars could not hold on to their advantage as the Aggies closed the final five minutes of action on a 17-7 run to pull away for the win.



Prior to the late miscues, the Cougars looked to be in control of a closely fought battle thanks to the a scoring barrage from redshirt-junior Borislava Hristova who came away with 27 points on the night. It was Hristova's early antics, 14 of the first 21 points for the Cougars, that pulled WSU out of an early nine point hole in the first quarter.



She would be slowed midway through the second quarter, leaving the game for the remainder of the half with a lower leg injury. With Hristova out, freshman Ula Motuga, freshly back from India, tallied 10 of her 15 points in the second quarter to keep WSU out front.



Hristova would return after halftime but could not keep the Cougars ahead as the Aggies caught WSU on its heels late, scoring 10 points in the paint in the final minutes of the game before putting the contest away at the free-throw line.