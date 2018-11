Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth gives us the reasons why he thinks Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II should still be in the Heisman conversation and urges voters to "look at the entire season" rather than most recent success. Minshew II finished the regular season leading the nation in passing yards with 4,477 total (373 per game) and completions (433 total, 36 per game) to go along with 36 touchdowns to nine interceptions.