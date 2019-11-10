California football defeats Washington State 33-20 to snap a four-game game losing streak. Redshirt junior quarterback Devon Modster totaled four touchdowns (three pass, one rush) and combined for 273 yards of Cal's 426 yards of offense on Saturday in his first career win as a starter. C

Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 45-of-58 pass attempts for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Golden Bears move to 2-4 in conference play, Cougars fall 1-5.