WazzuWatch - Walk-on QB leaves Cougs for church mission

I thought I should let twitter know since I’m leaving in a few days. Thank you all for the support. #gocougs pic.twitter.com/ldZQrgVoFA

Washington State will be down one quarterback when preseason camp begins, whenever that happens.

Redshirt freshman Aaron Angelos announced this past weekend that beginning July 15 he will serve a church mission in Santiago, Chile for an undetermined length of time.



However, Angelos emphasized he has not given up his football career and plans to someday return to Pullman and the Cougars football program.

Angelos joined the WSU football program in January 2019. He redshirted last season. Most likely, he would have been behind Cammon Cooper, Gunner Cruz, Jayden de Laura and John Bledsoe when the season started.



Angelos played his final two seasons of high school football at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, PA. AS a senior in 2018, he threw for 1,900 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

