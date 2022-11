From start to finish, Saturday's game was the domination of Washington State over Stanford on both sides of the ball.

The defense collected four turnovers, almost five, and the offense eclipsed over 500 total yards in a dominating 52-14 win over the Cardinal on the road.

WSU came out with a certain energy that just carried throughout the remainder of the game against Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) leading to its best offensive game of the season.

This marks six straight wins for the Cougars (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) over the Cardinal, and WSU scored more points in one half (42) than it had in the last three games (41).

This team definitely hit the reset button after a disappointing loss to Utah last Thursday, and wow, did they impress in the first half.

Four fumble recoveries, a dominant run game, and a steady passing attack was the first-half story for the Cougars, as they broke it open 42-7 heading into the locker room.

WSU dominated on all sides of the ball, establishing the run game early with a long 65-yard run on the second play from scrimmage before ending the first half with a 41-yard rushing touchdown.

Defensively, this game could not have been more impressive, with four forced fumbles. Two of those fumbles forced by sophomore linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, with one of the fumble recoveries being taken back for a touchdown by redshirt freshman safety Jaden Hicks.

This team came out with a new energy to try to fight for bowl eligibility after losing three straight games. And with a very impressive first half of football for head coach Jake Dickert, the Cougars are making a statement.