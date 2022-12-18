Missing its offensive coordinator and three of its top wide receivers, Washington State struggled mightily to move the ball Saturday, ending its season with a thud in a 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The Cougars (7-6) had one of the worst offensive performances to date, mustering only 182 total offensive years, and there are more questions after the game than before about how the offense will potentially look next year.

Just as troublesome for Washington State, it struggled to contain Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener and a dominant run game, led by running back Jordan Mims. Haener passed for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns while Mims rumbled for 209 rushing yards and 2 scores (plus 27 receiving yards) for the Bulldogs (10-4).

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward really couldn’t find any options on his reads and the Cougars couldn’t find any response for the high-potent offense Fresno State likes to run, ending in the worst loss of the season.

That makes three straight bowl losses for Washington State, which now heads into a pivotal offseason needing to replace both of its coordinators as OC Eric Morris left to become the head coach at North Texas while DC Brian Ward left for the same position at Arizona State.