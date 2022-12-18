Washington State ends season with 29-6 bowl loss to Fresno State
Missing its offensive coordinator and three of its top wide receivers, Washington State struggled mightily to move the ball Saturday, ending its season with a thud in a 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
The Cougars (7-6) had one of the worst offensive performances to date, mustering only 182 total offensive years, and there are more questions after the game than before about how the offense will potentially look next year.
Just as troublesome for Washington State, it struggled to contain Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener and a dominant run game, led by running back Jordan Mims. Haener passed for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns while Mims rumbled for 209 rushing yards and 2 scores (plus 27 receiving yards) for the Bulldogs (10-4).
Washington State quarterback Cam Ward really couldn’t find any options on his reads and the Cougars couldn’t find any response for the high-potent offense Fresno State likes to run, ending in the worst loss of the season.
That makes three straight bowl losses for Washington State, which now heads into a pivotal offseason needing to replace both of its coordinators as OC Eric Morris left to become the head coach at North Texas while DC Brian Ward left for the same position at Arizona State.
Scoring summary
First quarter
11:54, FSU: Zane Pope 22-yard pass from Jake Haener (Abraham Montano PAT), FSU 7-0
Second quarter
12:52, FSU: Jordan Mims 4-yard run (Abraham Montano PAT), FSU 14-0
11:27: FSU: Cam Ward sacked for -3 yards in WSU endzone (SAFETY), FSU 16-0
Third quarter
3:40, WSU: Nakia Watson 1-yard run (2pt FAILED), FSU 16-6
0:36, FSU: Nikko Remigio 11-yard pass from Jake Haener (PAT MISSED), FSU 22-6
Fourth quarter
8:29, FSU: Jordan Mims 2-yard run (Abraham Montano PAT), FSU 29-6
Turning point
There really wasn’t one. The Bulldogs controlled this game from the start on the opening drive and never looked back. The offense had a really hard time generating even the slightest momentum with multiple punts and turnovers on down in the game. This was the worst game this team has played offensively this season.
WSU offensive player of the game
After that performance? No one.
WSU defensive player of the game
It’s really hard to say that the defense performed at any level of expectation, but sophomore EDGE Quinn Roff collecting two sacks on the afternoon makes him the pick here, especially against a Fresno State offensive line that doesn’t give up many sacks.
Cougars play of the game
Since the offense couldn’t provide any spark in the contest, senior defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. had a big-time hit on a third-down passing play that forced Fresno State to punt the ball away to WSU and a lot of ‘ooos’ and ‘aaahs’ rang from the crowd.
What it means for Washington State
WSU will head into the off-season with another 7-6 record, and the murmurs will start to climb after a deflating loss, with no offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, and multiple opt outs and athletes entering the portal. There are going to be many questions about the status of a program that went from being Alamo Bowl bound and having an 11-win season four years ago, to a string of mediocrity since.
Stats
Passing
Cam Ward: 22 of 32, 137 yards, 1 INT
Rushing
Nakia Watson: 14 carries for 33 yards, 1 TD
Dylan Paine: 2 carries for 16 yards
Receiving
Robert Ferrel: 10 catches for 65 yards
Lincoln Victor: 6 catches for 24 yards
Billy Riviere III: 1 catch for 21 yards
Leyton Smithson: 3 catches for 18 yards
Nakia Watson: 1 catch for 5 yards
Tsion Nunnally: 1 catch for 4 yards
Defense
Armani Marsh: 7 tackles (7 solo), 1 pass breakup
Jaden Hicks: 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 pass breakups
Quinn Roff: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss
Derrick Langford Jr.: 6 tackles (6 solo)