Washington State announced another addition to the football staff, naming Nick Edwards as wide receivers coach.

Edwards was most recently an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season, working alongside Dave Rangone, the offensive coordinator of the NFL franchise, with gameplan duties.

Previously, Edwards was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for two seasons (2020-2021) at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and the wide receivers and running backs coach at Cal for three seasons (2017-2019).

Head coach Jake Dickert released a statement on the new member of his offensive coaching staff.

“I am excited to complete our full-time staff with Nick Edwards as our wide receivers coach,” said Dickert. “Nick stood out because of his ties to our region, experience at the Pac-12 level as well as the NFL, and his knowledge and ability to teach the concepts and techniques of wide receiver play. We know he is the right fit for our program and can’t wait to get him and his family here to the Palouse."

Edwards spent his first two years at Cal working with the team's wide receivers, including the duo of Vic Wharton III and Kanawai Noa, before coaching running backs in 2019.

Edwards is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest or the Pac-12, having graduated from Eastern Washington, where he played four seasons (2009-12) while helping the Eagles win the 2010 FCS national title as a sophomore, starting all 15 games and totaling 57 catches for 614 yards and 7 touchdowns.

As a junior in 2011, Edwards was selected to nine FCS All-America teams – seven first-team selections – after catching a school-record 95 passes for 1,250 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead the FCS. After graduating in 2012, he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings following the 2013 NFL draft.

Edwards was on offseason NFL rosters with Arizona and Seattle and turned down an opportunity to play for Edmonton in the Canadian Football League before moving into coaching full-time in 2014.

Edwards then spent three seasons (2014-16) at his alma mater as the wide receivers coach where he coached future NFL wide receivers Cooper Kupp -- who has won a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year -- and Kendrick Bourne, who has played for the 49ers and Patriots.