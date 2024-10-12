Washington State preparing for road battle with Fresno State

After a week without competition, Washington State returns to action on Saturday as the Cougars continue their season with a short road trip down to California to face Fresno State.

WSU (4-1) had its first loss the last time it was in action, in part thanks to a stat-filled performance from current Heisman favorite, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who carved through the Cougars’ defense putting up over 200 rushing yards.

The Cougars were graded as the worst tackling defensive team in the country after that performance, with 26 missed tackles forced from Jeanty and his explosive runs.

WSU will be challenged through the air this weekend against Fresno State, which primarily likes to throw the ball with junior quarterback Mikey Keene who ranks inside the top 30 nationwide for passing yards and passing yards per game.

Head coach Jake Dickert believes the Fresno State offense is similar to the 2023 Washington offense, led by former head coach Kalen DeBoer, with how the Bulldogs like to prioritize the pass behind all their skill players, including Keene.

“[Keene] is a high-level player, they have all seniors across the offensive front, this is a very seasoned offense.” Dickert said. “[Jalen Moss], [Raylen Sharpe], [Mac Dalena], they’re all playmakers.”

The Cougars were still able to total over 400 yards of offense on the road in their last game despite the outcome, but allowed seven sacks to Boise State — a high-pressure team at the line.

WSU will once again deal with a high-pressure defense in Fresno State (3-2, 1-1 MW), Dickert said in his press conference, and the Bulldogs force turnovers in the back end averaging two turnovers a game defensively that ranks ninth in the country.

“They’re going to apply pressure, [Devo Bridges] is just a tremendous player, they have [Korey Foreman] on the other side,” Dickert said. “… The biggest thing you got to make sure you take out their last performance.”

WSU and Fresno State both lost their last games before their respective bye weeks with the Bulldogs losing in Las Vegas to UNLV also on the road.

Dickert believes there is a real home field advantage the Bulldogs have in Fresno, and they have the record to show for it.

“[Fresno State] is 17-3 at home the last four years, it’s not easy to go to the Valley and get a win,” Dickert said.