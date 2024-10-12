Washington State preparing for road battle with Fresno State

in other news
After a week without competition, Washington State returns to action on Saturday as the Cougars continue their season with a short road trip down to California to face Fresno State.
WSU (4-1) had its first loss the last time it was in action, in part thanks to a stat-filled performance from current Heisman favorite, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who carved through the Cougars’ defense putting up over 200 rushing yards.
The Cougars were graded as the worst tackling defensive team in the country after that performance, with 26 missed tackles forced from Jeanty and his explosive runs.
WSU will be challenged through the air this weekend against Fresno State, which primarily likes to throw the ball with junior quarterback Mikey Keene who ranks inside the top 30 nationwide for passing yards and passing yards per game.
Head coach Jake Dickert believes the Fresno State offense is similar to the 2023 Washington offense, led by former head coach Kalen DeBoer, with how the Bulldogs like to prioritize the pass behind all their skill players, including Keene.
“[Keene] is a high-level player, they have all seniors across the offensive front, this is a very seasoned offense.” Dickert said. “[Jalen Moss], [Raylen Sharpe], [Mac Dalena], they’re all playmakers.”
The Cougars were still able to total over 400 yards of offense on the road in their last game despite the outcome, but allowed seven sacks to Boise State — a high-pressure team at the line.
WSU will once again deal with a high-pressure defense in Fresno State (3-2, 1-1 MW), Dickert said in his press conference, and the Bulldogs force turnovers in the back end averaging two turnovers a game defensively that ranks ninth in the country.
“They’re going to apply pressure, [Devo Bridges] is just a tremendous player, they have [Korey Foreman] on the other side,” Dickert said. “… The biggest thing you got to make sure you take out their last performance.”
WSU and Fresno State both lost their last games before their respective bye weeks with the Bulldogs losing in Las Vegas to UNLV also on the road.
Dickert believes there is a real home field advantage the Bulldogs have in Fresno, and they have the record to show for it.
“[Fresno State] is 17-3 at home the last four years, it’s not easy to go to the Valley and get a win,” Dickert said.
Week 7 injury report
Dickert said redshirt sophomore running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker, who missed the previous game against Boise State, is expected to be ‘100 percent’ against Fresno State this Saturday.
The WSU coach also added that redshirt junior defensive back Jackson Lataimua, who left the game against Boise State with an injury, has been ruled doubtful for this Saturday’s contest against the Bulldogs.
On special teams, Dickert said ‘there’s a chance’ the Cougars could have senior punter Nick Haberer back for the game after dealing with a lingering back injury that has sidelined him through the beginning of the season.
Dickert added that sophomore kicker Ryan Harris, who has missed the previous two games with injury, is also ruled doubtful for the game on Saturday.
Defensively, the Cougars are looking to get some key additions back into the rotation as both senior defensive backs Kapena Gushiken and Tanner Moku are listed as available for Saturday’s matchup with the Bulldogs.
Alongside Gushiken and Moku, Dickert said redshirt freshman defensive back Adrian Wilson is ‘hopeful’ to be playing on Saturday while dealing with an injury, and redshirt junior defensive back Jamorri Colson will return to the secondary after missing the beginning of the season with a broken jaw.
Offensively, the Cougars will welcome back sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hernandez to the field on Saturday after he dealt with a foot injury during camp that required surgery.
Dickert said the Cougars are looking to find the right fit for Hernandez as he enters the offense.
Redshirt junior edge rusher Raam Stevenson sustained a concussion during the Boise State game, and Dickert said after practice on Wednesday that his status for Saturday is unknown.
Offense: What to expect vs. Fresno State
Dickert said after the performance from Boise State that led to seven sacks on sophomore quarterback John Mateer, he has yet to decide on the starting offensive line group for this Saturday.
The Cougars are trying to find the best fit up front to protect Mateer now that redshirt junior offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe is healthy and back with the group.
Senior offensive lineman Esa Pole talked after practice on Tuesday about how the OL group used the bye week to work on the basics with an added focus on protecting the quarterback.
“I think it was a big step up for us,” he said. “Going back to the fundamentals brings everything we’re learning together.”
Pole added on Tuesday the offensive group wants to win the battle in the trenches and set the tone at the line.
Dickert said after practice on Wednesday the offensive line competition has been heating up throughout the week, with different offensive styles thrown at them.
“It’s been a good competitive room,” Dickert said. “We’re trying to look where this room can go and be together. … I do believe an offensive line’s consistency is vitally important.”
Defense: What to expect vs. Fresno State
The Cougars’ pass rush has been an identifiable struggle this season, only collecting five sacks total through the first five games of the season.
Facing a veteran offensive line at Fresno State on Saturday, Dickert said Monday that he wants his pass rush to get to the quarterback and move the opposing offense backwards.
“Through five games to have five sacks is not anywhere near where you got to be able to play in a four-down front,” Dickert said. “Those are some of the problems we need to be a successful defense.”
Dickert added that a solution to the lack of sacks for the defense is using the speed of the edge rushers to its advantage alongside crushing the pocket and making the quarterback uncomfortable.
“We need to cut these guys loose a little bit more so they can go rush the passer,” Dickert said.
With Keene being a better pocket passer versus being on the run, Dickert stressed how important it’s going to be for his defense to get through the Bulldogs’ offensive line, and land some significant pressure on the quarterback.
“Sometimes, when you’re four down, someone’s just got to win a one-on-one,” Dickert said.
Game outlook
The Cougars opened as slight 3.5-point favorites on the road at Fresno State on Saturday evening, with a total set at 61.5 points.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PST from Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.
