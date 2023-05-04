Washington State wrapped up spring football with the annual Crimson and Gray game at Gesa Field on April 22, capping 15 practices and an early look at the 2023 Cougars.

The Crimson team cruised to a comfortable 42-14 win over the Gray team after a high-scoring second quarter, with multiple quick drives ending in scores. Team Crimson did not have a scoring drive last over 2 minutes in the second quarter.

Even though it is a game between the WSU football roster, the primary goal was to establish competition battles between some additions to the roster from the transfer portal or guys who have been waiting for an opportunity to climb the depth chart.

This year looked a lot different than last year’s Crimson and Gray game, with the development of a new offensive under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on display.

The Crimson team had most of the ‘first-team’ offense on the field, including quarterback Cameron Ward, in his second year on the Palouse, along with running backs Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins, who controlled most of the backfield.

The Gray team had most of the ‘second-team’ offense, with wide receiver Leyton Smithson even taking a few snaps behind center in the game and completing a few passes, but while backup quarterback John Mateer handled most of the snaps.

For the defensive side of the ball, the Gray team had a lot of the starters from the previous season, with stars such as Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, two great pass-rushers for the Cougars.

The defense for the Crimson team had a mix of transfers along with some faces looking to move up the depth chart. Linebacker Devin Richardson, the transfer from Texas, made his WSU de'but' with two total tackles for the Crimson defense.

After a look at the current roster for the Cougars heading into the 2023 season, here are some takeaways after the end of the spring session for WSU: