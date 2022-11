It was a tough regular-season finale for Washington State on Saturday, as the Cougars had no answers defensively for Washington in a 51-33 Apple Cup loss in Pullman.

The Cougars (7-5) still have a bowl game ahead to close out the season, though.

See what coach Jake Dickert and players said after the game Saturday night.

RELATED: Game Breakdown: Cougars can't keep pace with Huskies