Watson's long road to WSU; McIntosh relishes new offense
Highly regarded defensive back Jaylen Watson took the long and winding road to Washington State.Following a stellar prep career at Laney High School in Augusta, Ga., defensive back Jaylen Watson si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news